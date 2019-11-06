Barbara Joy Greenlee
Barbara Joy Greenlee, 75, of Stevensville passed away on Nov. 1, 2019, at Woodland Terrace, Bridgman.
Barbara was born Feb. 15, 1944, in Chicago, the daughter of the late Everett and Mabel (Christensen) Greenlee. The family moved to Harbert in 1950, where Barbara spent her childhood. Barbara earned her master's degree from Western Michigan University and began her teaching career as a student teacher at Hollywood Elementary School with the Lakeshore school district. She spent her entire 40-year teaching career there, retiring in 2005. She enjoyed traveling, reading a good book, watching NCIS and spending time with friends and family during her travels.
Surviving family members include her brother, Everett (Pat) Greenlee; a sister, Brenda (Tony Margol) Whittington; nieces, Betty Baker and Katrina Schmell; and nephews, Stephen and Patrick Whittington and Mark and Matt Greenlee. Survivors also include dear friends, teaching colleagues and a multitude of now-grown kindergarten pupils.
The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff at Woodland Terrace in Bridgman and to the Hospice staff for the compassionate and excellent care they provided.
The family and close friends will have a private celebration of her life.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman.