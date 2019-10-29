Barbara Louise Topp
Barbara Louise Topp, 70, formerly of Bridgman passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Green Acres of Wayland in Wayland, Mich.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman. Send flowers to the family and online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com
Barbara was born Friday, Oct. 29, 1948, in Michigan City, Ind., the daughter of the late Charles and Betty (Krieger) VanHellen. Barbara was an RN at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
Survivors include: her children, Michelle Saylor and Bryan Topp; grandchildren: Evan and Jordan Saylor and Alec and Bryn Topp; and her sister, Lorraine (Bruce) Lenardson.