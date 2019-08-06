Barbara Marie Simko
Barbara Marie Simko, 58, of Berrien Center, beloved wife and daughter, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, after a brief illness.
Barbara was born Dec. 10, 1960, in Benton Harbor. On June 26, 1993, she married Frank Simko, who survives, along with her parents, Julius and Kathy Kolosowsky of Royalton Township. Also surviving are brother-in-law, Mike Simko of Berrien Center; sister-in-law, Mary (Chad) Hines of Berrien Springs; and her uncle and cousin, Jerome and Ann Marie Kazmierczak of South Bend.
She was preceded in death by her aunt, Barbara Kazmierczak.
Barbara graduated from Berrien Springs High School and had worked in several local offices, most recently as the switchboard operator at the Berrien County Courthouse. She was loyal, caring, hard-working and a top-notch homemaker. Barbara will be greatly missed by friends and family.
Burial has taken place in Union Cemetery, Berrien Township. Memorials may be sent to the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan, 5400 Niles Road, St. Joseph, MI 49085.