Barbara Rice, 84, formerly of St. Joseph went to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Pine Ridge Nursing Facility in Stevensville, where she most recently resided.
Private family services will be held due to the current COVID-19 restrictions. A Celebration of Life Eternal will be announced at a later date. Burial will take place in North Shore Memory Gardens in Coloma. Memorial donations in Barb’s name may be made to Crystal Springs Church of God. Those wishing to sign Barb’s memory book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.