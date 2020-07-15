Barbara Rice, 84, formerly of St. Joseph went to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Pine Ridge Nursing Facility in Stevensville, where she most recently resided.
A Celebration of Life Eternal will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Crystal Springs Church of God, 1465 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor, with the Rev. Bill Bridgman officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Private burial took place in North Shore Memory Gardens in Coloma. Memorial donations in Barb’s name may be made to Crystal Springs Church of God. Those wishing to sign Barb’s memory book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.