Barbara Sue Machado
Barbara Sue Machado, 58, of Coloma passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at her home.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Monday, Dec. 2, at Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home in Coloma. Memorial donations in Barbara's memory may be made to the family. Those wishing to leave a message or share a memory with the family online may do so at www.duffieldpastrick.com.
Barbara was born May 31, 1961, in Berrien Center, the daughter of Raymond and Sarah Watson. The family moved to Arkansas when Barbara was a child. Shortly after she graduated from high school in Bald Knob, Ark., she moved back to Michigan. Barbara met her future husband, Ralph Machado, at a family cookout and it was love at first sight. They were married on April 24, 1981, and had celebrated 38 years together. Barbara worked for Country Kitchen Catering for a number of years.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Ralph; six brothers and sisters: Grady Watson, Bobby (Rose) Watson, Lawrence (Audrey) Watson, Jimmy (Sherry) Watson, Don (Dawn) Watson and Patricia (James) Quinn; three grandchildren, Enrique, Kyleigh Ann and Anthony Machado; and a host of nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Sarah and Raymond Watson; her son, Andre Machado; her brother, George Watson; and three sisters, Marilyn Patti, Sharon Watson and Mary Pounders.