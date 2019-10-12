Beatrice Mary Siemon
Beatrice Mary Siemon, 91, of Chicago, formerly of Bridgman passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, following an extended illness.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at The Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman. Friends may meet with the family beginning at noon until the time of service. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Bridgman. Send flowers to the family and online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Beatrice was born May 18, 1928, in Bridgman, the daughter of the late Louis Siemon and Ruth (Truhn) Siemon. After graduating from high school, Beatrice and her sister Mabel moved to Chicago and she worked as a seamstress. Beatrice enjoyed working at Alex Chocolate Store and retired from Bankers Life. When Beatrice would come back to Michigan, she loved making tapioca pudding.
Survivors include her sisters, Mabel Ott and Betty Howard; nieces and nephews: Bill (Lynne) Siemon, Denise (Marc) Snyder, Ruth (Jim) Pomeroy, Diane Ott Stegman, Dennis (Karen) Ott, Doreen (Jerry Leach) Schultz and Dawn Ott; partner, Gene Granke; and her faithful canine companion, Sadie.
Beatrice was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Siemon; brothers-in-law, Rein Ott and William Howard; and a niece, Bonnie Shoemaker.