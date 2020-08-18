Bernado Rivera, 74, of Benton Harbor departed this life Aug. 12, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. A private family service will be held. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbingbrothersfh.com.
Bernado was born on May 20, 1946, in El’dorado, Puerto Rico, to the union of Leonardo Rivera and Leocadia Armestica. He got his formal education in El’dorado, Puerto Rico
Bernado was employed with Bosch Braking Systems and he retired in 1999.
Bernado is survived by his wife of 34 years, Brenda Rivera; four daughters: Kizzy Anthony, Ivory Rivera, Bernadette Rivera, and Ashley Rivera; one son, Carlos Rivera; siblings include two sisters: Inez Rivera and Rosina Calderon, and one brother, Pablo Rivera; eight grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Delores Rivera.