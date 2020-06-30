Bernard Anthony Hudson, 95, of Evansville, Ind., passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his children.
Bernard was born in Evansville on Feb. 15, 1925, to the late Burtis and Monica (Mattingly) Hudson. He graduated from Memorial High School and attended the University of Evansville. Bernard retired from Whirlpool Corporation after 41 years of service, having worked in both Evansville and St. Joseph. Bernard was a hard worker and loved his family dearly. In his early years, he worked a full-time job and attended night school at U of E, all while personally building the family home in Evansville. He also participated in activities such as singing in the church choir with his beautiful alto voice, while still finding time to be a dependable, supportive and amazing father.