Bernard 'Bernie" Allen Clark
Bernard “Bernie” Allen Clark, 58, of Bridgman passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at his home.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, The Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman, with Mr. Mike Gaithright officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Send flowers to the family and online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Bernie was born Saturday, Dec. 10, 1960, in Grand Rapids, Mich., the son of Robert and Iris (Briggs) Clark. He retired after 36 years of working at the Cook Nuclear Plant in 2017. Bernie could fix anything and loved spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his children: Kimberly (Ernst) Knauf, B. Scott (Paige) Clark and Abbey (Von) Lewis; their mother, Beth Settles; grandchildren: Penny, Rocky, Stella and Grady; the love of his life, Linda Pridgeon-Barker; siblings: Mike (Kathy) Clark, Lon Clark, Brenda (Dave) Slater and Diane (Duke) Burdette.