Bernard Wendell Parsons II of St. Joseph, who was a beloved husband, father, brother and uncle died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at the Caretel Inns of Lakeland, Royalton Township.
Services celebrating his life will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the Fairplain Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Benton Township with the Rev. Billy Long officiating. Cremation will follow the service and burial of the ashes will be at a later date. The visitation will begin at 1 p.m. until time of service on Friday. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan or the Sarett Nature Center. Please share messages, memories or photos at www.florin.net.