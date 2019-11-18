Bernhard 'Bernie' Karl
Bernhard "Bernie" Karl, formerly of St. Joseph passed away suddenly on Oct. 30, 2019, in Indianapolis.
He was born on Sept. 8, 1956, in Fritzlar, Germany, and became a citizen of the United States in 1964. He graduated with honors from St. Joseph High School in 1974, where he was active as a violinist in the school's orchestra. He earned a full scholarship to Interlochen Music Camp in his Junior Year. He graduated with honors from the University of Michigan School of Business in 1978 and thereafter became a CPA. He was a member of the Washington Avenue Church of God.
He will be missed by his parents, Julian and Martha Karl of St. Joseph; a brother, Georg and family of Vincennes, Ind.; and a sister, Doris and family of Waterloo, Ontario; and five nieces and nephews.
Heaven is his new home, yet he will always be in our hearts.