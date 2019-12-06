Bernice Edwina Zeilke
Bernice Edwina Zeilke, 84, of Bridgman passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at The Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman. Friends may meet with the family from 1-2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to Zion United Church of Christ, 9100 Third St., Baroda. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Bridgman. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Bernice was born Nov. 18, 1935, in Faubush, Ky., the daughter of the late Arvis and Roeweana (Black) Ard. On July 16, 1956, she married Charles “Chuck” Zeilke, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 28, 2011. Bernice was a faithful member of Zion United Church of Christ, Baroda, and loved being a homemaker, cooking for family and tending her garden.
Survivors include two daughters, Debra Baggett and Charlene (Thomas) Carson; son, Scott (Shannon) Zeilke; grandchildren, Jamie Baggett, Zachary (April) Carson, Nicole (Kenneth) Anderson and Bob and Jason Zeilke; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Janet Ard.
Bernice was also preceded in death by her father, Arvis Ard; mother, Roewena Mutart; and siblings, Thomas Mutart, Jewel Surch and Linda Blevins.