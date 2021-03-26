Bernice’s life began Jan. 26, 1941, in Manilla, Ark. When she was a young girl her family moved to Michigan where Bernice would call home and graduate from Coloma High School.
Bernice married her high school sweetheart, Roger Zachary, and they enjoyed raising their three children together. She worked for Dr. Shastri for many years. Bernice enjoyed working puzzles, flower gardening, traveling, and going out to dinner. She was an active member of Midway Baptist Church in Watervliet, where she enjoyed attending bible study.