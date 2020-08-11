Bertha (Bea) Luttrell, 88, went to be with the Lord on the July 12, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Bea was born and raised in Arkansas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie; her sons: Gary and Joseph; daughter, Kathy Tinkham; two grandchildren: Jonathon and Sarah, Luttrell; and a sister, Fay Sliter.
She is survived by her sons: Bennie (David), Jerry, and James (Dot) Lutrell; sister, Pat (Oscar) Heritz; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.
Bea, retired from LECO Corp., and was a member of New Life Baptist Church, St. Joseph.
Services were held in Inverness, Fla., where she resided. Bea loved her family, friends, and strangers, and was the best cook ever. Her loss will be felt by many. She be interned at North Shore Memorial Gardens next to her husband.