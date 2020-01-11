Bertha G. Amtower
Bertha G. Amtower of Sister Lakes, formerly of Homewood, Ill., originally from Battle Creek, Mich., passed peacefully on Dec. 30, 2019, at age 90.
She was the loving wife and business partner of the late Harold H. Amtower; the beloved mother of Dennis Amtower (and his wife, Jane), Dr. Kenneth Amtower (and his wife, Sherry), Cathy Beatty (and her husband, Chuck) and Judy Amtower; the cherished grandmother of Heather Amtower, Sarah Amtower, Nicole Settles (Seth) and Krista Beatty (James); great-grandmother of three; sister to Mary, Barbara, Violet, the late Martha and the late Leslie; and beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Bertha had a very successful career in mastectomy prosthetics in the South Chicago Heights business, AAA Prosthetics and Orthotics, Inc. Bertha was well-known by family, friends and her community for her lovingkindness and her undying devotion to Jesus Christ.
Services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Berrien Center Bible Church, 8830 M-140, Berrien Center, MI 49102. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Berrien Center Bible Church.