Bessie Mae Bennett, 83, of Benton Harbor was called home to be with the Lord on April 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Bessie Mae Bennett was born July 5, 1936, to Lonnie and Lucille Parker in Lee County, Ark. Bessie Mae married Emmett “June” Bennett and they later moved to Benton Harbor. Bessie Mae was a machine specialist at Charleston Rubber Inc., and retired after more than 35 years. She enjoyed watching basketball games, cooking, playing bingo and spending time with her loving family.