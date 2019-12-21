Beth Ann Reed
The family and friends of Beth Ann Reed celebrate her 57 years on earth and her entry into the Kingdom of God on Dec. 11, 2019. Beth will be remembered for her kind, generous, loyal and thoughtful spirit. She had a quick wit, funny sense of humor and her own unique ways. She was special.
God created Beth with intelligence and a compassion for others, which led her into a health science career, last serving patients at Mt. Carmel Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio, before returning to Michigan.
Beth was an active member of her church, The Anchor Church of God, Stevensville. While daily spending time in the Word of God, this motivated her to use her spiritual gifts through the Prayer, Hospitality and Women's ministries of the church. Beth was most dedicated to the Card Ministry for those in need. Beth would often share her favorite verse: Jeremiah 29:11, "For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to proper you and not to hart you, plans to give you hope and a future." Christ, through the Holy Spirit, filled her heart, allowing her the strength to rise above her physical struggles and allowing her to support others.
Beth was a devoted and much appreciated companion to her mother. She was not only involved with caring for her immediate family and her church family, but she gave and supported other worthy community service center organizations. Beth could often be seen at the St. Joseph Senior Center and encouraging those she met and shared friendships with. Not only was she caring toward her fellow humans, she also was sensitive to God's other living creatures as well, offering her time and money to the Humane Society.
God made Beth, carried her, sustained her and rescued her (Isaiah 46:4). She is survived by her mother, Harriett Reed; brothers, Bob (Deb) Reed Jr., John (Lisa) Reed and Steve (Colleen) Reed; and sister, Yvonne Glasman. She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces who will cherish memories that included baking, coloring, completing craft projects, all-night movie binges and lots of junk food and candy. Tigg, her very playful and frisky cat, also survives and will miss her.
She was preceded in death by father, Robert Reed Sr.; and brother-in-law, Dino Glasman.
Arrangements are by Starks & Menchinger Chapel. A private family service remembering and thanking God once again for a life well-lived and well-loved, will be held in the spring. If you'd like to express your gratitude for Beth's life and ministry, please send any gifts or donations to the Humane Society – Southwestern Michigan Yeager Family Pet Shelter.