Betty Ann Willis
Betty Ann Willis, 77, of Coloma passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville, surrounded by her family. She was joined in Heaven by her mother and father.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Betty’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Betty was born July 12, 1942, to Charles and Anna Belle (Adams) Martin in Benton Harbor. She graduated from Coloma High School in 1960. Betty married the late Phillip Willis. Betty loved Elvis and could often be found listening to his music. Most of all, she loved her family – her favorite memories were spending time with them laughing, joking and arguing. Most of all, she loved her grandchildren. Her grandchildren loved their nana time, making peanut butter fudge and blondies together in the kitchen. Betty would often sit around with her grandchildren for hours watching movies and eating snacks. Family was everything to her and she will be greatly missed.
Betty is survived by her children, Ruth (Bruce) Jones, Sarah (Dustin Terry) Willis and Charles (Rene Strickling-Kurtz) Selter; grandchildren, Rebecca (LeRoy) King, Jessica (Scott) Friedenstine, Mariah, Hannah and Carter Barton, Cary Gess and Martin Garrett; six great-grandchildren; sister, Judy (Alan) Terlisner; and her best friend of over 30 years, Kathy Whitehead Roberts.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Phillips Willis; daughter, Judy Gess; grandson, Michael Goodrich Jr.; and her cousin, who was her best friend, Fern Janice Hurtman.