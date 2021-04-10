Betty Louise Cassidy, 92, of St. Joseph passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Golden Shore Assisted Living, Benton Harbor.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel. A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Pastor Dan Colthrop officiating. Burial will follow at North Shore Memory Gardens in Coloma. Friends may visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, at the funeral home.