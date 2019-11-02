Betty Harris
Betty Harris, 95, of Benton Harbor passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Rest Haven Care in Holland, Mich.
Betty was born Nov. 29, 1923, in Benton Harbor, to Cecil and Laura (Skanes) Lett. She graduated from Benton Harbor High School. Betty married Carl J. Harris, and they together were married for over 40 years. Betty never expected to be a farmer’s wife, but met all challenges and grew to love her life on the farm with her six children. Later, Betty started working at Inter City Bank in the check sorting department, retiring as a bank officer.
One of Betty’s greatest loves from early childhood was spending time at Lake Michigan with her parents. Approaching retirement, Betty and Carl purchased a home overlooking Lake Michigan, where they and their family enjoyed many years. One of Betty’s greatest joys was sharing her Lake Michigan views, walks on the beach and nightly sunsets. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. She’s finally on her golden path. She is free. She is loved by her children.
Betty is survived by her children, David (Carol) Harris, Nancy Karchunas, Betty Jo (Ron) Pelkey, Laura Martinic and Teresa Geike; 22 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Bill Martinic.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl Harris; daughter, Susan Martinic; grandson, Jack Martinic Jr.; brother, Harold Lett; and sons-in-law, Richard Karchunas, Jack Martinic, Bruce Geike and Preston Dilts.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at St. John’s Catholic Church, 600 Columbus Ave., Benton Harbor, with Fr. James Adams officiating. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens in Coloma. Memorials may be made to St. John & Bernard Parish. Those wishing to share a memory of Betty online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.