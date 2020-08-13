Betty Jean Edinborough, 94, of Coloma, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Woodland Terrace of Paw Paw Lake, Coloma.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home in Coloma with burial following at North Shore Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the funeral home. Memorial donations in Betty’s memory may be made to the Caring Circle Hospice, North Berrien Senior Center, or Woodland Terrace of Paw Paw Lake. Those wishing to leave a message or share a memory with the family online may do so at www.duffieldpastrick.com.The family is requesting all visitors to wear a face mask and practice appropriate social distancing.
Betty was born March 5, 1926, in St. Joseph County, Ind. to Walter and Eva Kolberg. She attended college becoming a registered L.P.N., and then met and married her husband, Warren. Betty stayed home and raised her children while doing property management on the side at Cliffview Mobile Park on M-63. She became involved in the real estate industry, working for Century 21 in Coloma for nearly 20 years. Betty had a love for camping, painting, cooking and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son, Trent Edinborough of Coloma; granddaughters: Karrey Hanko and Kelley Benson and great-granddaughters Ashley Hanko, Krissy (Andrew) Collins and Kylie Benson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Edinborough; son, Thomas Edinborough; daughter-in-law, Paulette Edinborough; grandson, Keith Smith and sister, Mary Etta Kronbetter.