Betty Jean (Ketcham) Nernberg
Betty Jean (Ketcham) Nernberg passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Pastor Ken Schaeffer officiating. Betty will be laid to rest in North Shore Memory Gardens in Coloma. Friends may visit from noon until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Debora Durren. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Betty was born on Dec. 6, 1938, to L.D. "Jeff" and Mary Ellen (Nelson) Johnson in Benton Harbor. She married Edward Ketcham Sr. in 1954, and they had six children together. Betty was a bartender and waitress most of her life. She especially loved working at Tosi’s restaurant. In 1982 she married Robert Nernberg in Benton Harbor. Bettly loved spending time with her family, dining out, watching soap operas and traveling. She enjoyed her time in the Ladies Auxiliary for the Stevensville American Legion. Betty was greatly loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
Betty is survived by her children, Debbie (Dale Huff) Durren, Kathy Ketcham, Jeff (Sheri) Ketcham and Eddie Ketcham Jr.; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Lee (Ellen) Johnson; sister, Donna Borkowski; and wonderful caregiver, Renee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob in 1994; daughter, Lori Price; son, David Ketcham; and great-grandson, Logan Durren.