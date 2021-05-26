Betty Jean (Arent) Smith, 87, of Coloma passed away May 24, 2021, at her home. Cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will be held, with a celebration of life gathering to be held in July.
Donations in memory of Betty Jean may be made to the Susan G. Komen for a Cure breast cancer organization, of which she was a survivor. Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. Those wishing to leave an online message of remembrance may do so at www.duffieldpastrick.com.