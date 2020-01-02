Betty Jo (Harp) Imperial
Betty Jo (Harp) Imperial, 78, of Bridgman died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
Betty Jo was born Feb. 14, 1941, in Greenview, Ill., to John and Edith (Ackley) Harp. She graduated from Greenview High School.
She was preceded in death by her parents and older brother, Merle.
Betty Jo is survived by her younger brother, Ronald (Joyce) Harp; her two daughters, Denise Imperial (Marvin Puymon) and Dawn Imperial-Rappette (Tony); three grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Betty Jo enjoyed baking treats and cooking her special dish of pancit for family and friends. Her three grandchildren, Nate Greenhaw, Seth Greenhaw and Annabelle Rappette, were the joys of her life.
