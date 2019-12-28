Betty Joyce Smith
Betty Joyce Smith, 89, of Berrien Springs passed to heaven Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, with her daughters at her side.
A private service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Berrien Springs-Eau Claire Rotary Club, P.O. Box 93, Berrien Springs, MI 49103. Those wishing to share a memory of Betty online may do so at www.hertiage-chapel.com.
Betty was born in June on Friday the 13th, 1930, in South Bend, Ind., to Ray J. and Waunita Elza (McClane) Eberhart. She graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1948. On July 3, 1948, she married her best friend and love of her life, Jerry Amos Smith, and they were married for 64 years. Betty was always supportive of their numerous businesses she and Jerry owned, but their love was operating Jerry Smith Racing Stable for many years, traveling all around the United States and winning many awards. She was a member of the United States Trotting Association and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Betty was a kind, loving, beautiful person who enjoyed traveling with her husband and family, visiting all 50 states. She was also very supportive of her family and friends.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Christine (Dr. Philip) Hecht and LuAnn (Richard) VanDalsen; four grandchildren, Tiffany Grinstead, Jerrad Grinstead, Kimberly Smith-Klett (James A “Chip” Klett II) and Fallon Coody (Adam Hall); four great-grandchildren, Courtney Haggard, Cole Carver, Benjamin Kubal and McKenna Klett; and siblings, James Eberhart, Ray R. Eberhart, Frederick Eberhart, Larry Eberhart and Robert Eberhart.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings, Doris Peeples and Linda Eberhart.