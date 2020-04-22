Betty L. Whitright, 76, formerly of St. Joseph, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Royalton Manor in Royalton Township.
Family services will be held on Friday, April 24, at North Shore Memory Gardens, with the Rev. James Dunn officiating. A service of remembrance will be held this summer. Arrangements are by the Fairplain Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Benton Township. Memorials may be made to Yore Avenue Community Church in Sodus Township.