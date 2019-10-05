Betty May Schoenfeld
Betty May (Harner) Schoenfeld, 86, passed away peacefully at Hospice House on Sept. 28. 2019, in Roseland, Ind.
Betty is survived by her children, William Curtis Schoenfeld of Niles, Douglas Schoenfeld and Kathy (Schoenfeld) Mankowski (Steven) of Niles; her brother, James Harner (Nancy) of Fort Myers, Fla.; grandchildren, Cory Mankowski (Nadine), Aaron Schoenfeld and Derek Mankowski (Kourtney); and her great-grandchildren, between 15 years and 18 months in age, are: Kendall Stickel, Chloe Mankowski, Kaylynn Mankowski, Raelynn Schoenfeld, Johnathan Schoenfeld and Daxton Mankowski.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville Harner and Eva (Lolmaugh) Best of Buchanan.
A graveside service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Oakridge Cemetery in Buchanan. Pastor Chuck Zoom of Summit Church will officiate. Arrangements are by Hoven Funeral Home of Buchanan. All are invited to celebrate Betty’s life.