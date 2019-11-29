Beulah Mae Dortch
Beulah Mae Dortch (Mickey), 59, of Benton Harbor departed this life on Nov. 20, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
Beulah M. Dortch was born March 2, 1960, to the late Arthur Lee and Dorothy Dortch in Braggadocio, Mo. She went back to school in 1990 and got her GED and CNA. Beulah worked at Orchard Grove and The Willows for several years, and later worked for Benton Harbor Area Schools as a crossing guard, where she retired from.
In 1998, she gave her life to the Lord at Martin Temple, under the leadership of Pastor Philander Martin. In 2014, she joined Grace and Faith Temple, under the leadership of Pastor Gregory Riddick. Beulah had a heart as big as Texas and was a helper and a giver.
Beulah was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Lee; mother, Dorothy Dortch; and sister, Minnie Mary Dortch Rayner.
Beulah Dortch leaves to cherish her fiancé, Robert Jones (Junebug); four daughters, Jacqueline (the Rev. Gregory) Riddick, Curwanda Dortch, Alfreda Dortch and Terri (Ernest) Nelson; one son, Tyrone Byndum; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; special goddaughters, Crystal Duke and Monique Lewis; five brothers, Arthur Dortch, Jimmy Dortch, James (Regina) Dortch, Alphonso Dortch and Tommie Dortch; and two sisters, Ruth Patterson and Pamela (Larry) Cooper.
Homegoing services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Martin Temple COGIC, 730 Waukonda Ave., Benton Harbor, with visitation starting at 10 a.m., followed by services at 11 a.m. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at robbinsbrothersfh.com.