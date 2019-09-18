Beverly Ann Fulton-Hersey
Beverly Ann Fulton-Hersey, 69, of Benton Harbor went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 15, 2019, at Blodgett Hospital, Grand Rapids.
A service celebrating her life will be held Friday, Sept. 20, at Second Baptist Church, Benton harbor. The visitation begins at 11 a.m., followed by the funeral at noon. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Beverly was born Sept. 28, 1949, in Benton Harbor, to the late William and Fannie Fulton. She graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1967 and went on to attend Lake Michigan College. She worked as a senior administrator at the City of Benton Harbor’s water filtration plant for over 32 years. She later married James Hersey. Beverly was a mother to the motherless. She decided to follow Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church in Benton Harbor.
Beverly leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, LeRhonda "Roo" (Andre) Dotson of Cedar Hill, Texas, Ronata (Charles) Henderson, Veronica Cotton, Jamie Henderson and Laya Fields; sons, Donnell, Sebastin Fields and James Fields; sisters, Delores (Vincent) Gowens of Seattle, Janice (Andre) Nelson of Kalamazoo and Lorraine (Norman) Young of Grand Rapids; her brother, William (Etta) Fulton of Benton Harbor; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friends, Jerri Gavin and Mary Andrews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Hersey; and her loyal and furry companion, Sasha.