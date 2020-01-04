Beverly Jean Nieusma
Beverly Jean Nieusma, 92, of Saugatuck passed away peacefully on Christmas Day, 2019, in Holland Hospital.
Bevie was born at home in Zeeland, Mich., on March 4, 1927, to Esther (VanDenBeldt) and Adrian Wentzel. After graduation from Holland High, she earned her R.N. degree from Blodgett Hospital. She and Edwin Nieusma married in 1948 and moved to Chicago where she worked at Rush Children’s Hospital while Ed finished dental school at Loyola University. Saugatuck was their home as Ed started his dental practice and Bevie raised their three children. She was always active in the First Congregational Church, teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir, and in later years serving on the Women’s Fellowship Board, busy with bazaars, rummage sales and helping in the kitchen.
Bevie loved to golf and travel, but most of all, play bridge with a dedicated group of friends who met twice a week and had a real love for one another. She also had wonderful lifetime friends whom she loved to have over for coffee with an array of games and dessert always at hand. Her family was most important to her and she always kept up with every one of her grand- and great-grandkids. She was never happier than when she had everyone over, fussing over each one, or hosting an extended family get-together in the yard. Everyone loved her and she loved everyone, treating them like family.
She was preceded in death by her husband; mother and stepfather (LaClaire Peterson); father and stepmother (Beatrice Wentzel); brother, Bill Wentzel; and in-laws, Harry (Fran) Nieusma, Betty (Paul) Houtman, Ruth (Bill) Forberg, Dorothy DeRidder and Dick (Ruth) Nieusma.
She leaves to celebrate her life, her children: Greg of Saugatuck, Nancy Burch (Dr. Jeff Richards) of St. Joseph and Randy (Melinda) of Saugatuck. Her grandchildren include: Eric (Sara) Nieusma, Clayton (Leslie) Simpson, Spencer Simpson, the Burches: Max (fiancee Abby), Anna (Jon) and Ross (Taylor), and Brooke (Jason) Welch. Her great-grandchildren include: Crew, Grayson, Ronin, Dante, Lyrah Bevie, Wyatt and Westin. She also leaves a sister, Marilyn Perry in Akron, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Shirley Wentzel in Tampa, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at First Congregational Church, 269 Hoffman St., Saugatuck, MI 49053. The Rev. Sarah Terlouw will be officiating. A luncheon will follow the service. Burial will be in Riverside Saugatuck Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Dykstra Funeral Home – Saugatuck Chapel, 520 Lake St., Saugatuck. In lieu of flowers, please support the First Congregational Church. Please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com to leave a memory.
Beverly Nieusma will be missed.