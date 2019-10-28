Beverly Louise Cole
Beverly Louise Cole, 84, of St. Joseph passed away at the Hanson Hospice Center on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Funeral Home – 2650 Niles Road in St. Joseph.
Beverly was born on Aug. 18, 1935 in Chicago, IL to the late Joseph and Harriet (Frank) Frietas. She was a 1953 graduate of Watervliet High School. Beverly was a jack of all trades having worked at various places including the Watervliet paper mill, Sherwin Williams, Gard Real Estate, a HUD inspector, a painter and a newspaper carrier. She will be missed by family and friends.
Beverly is survived by her children – Patricia (Daniel) McCrery, Robert (Jennifer) Atherton, Corey (Michael) Hoffman and Dan (Janice) Cole; grandchildren – Dan (Lori) McCrery, Mike (Tagin) McCrey, Jake Hoffman, Abigayle Hoffman, Olivia Atherton, Nathan Atherton and Lucas Atherton; great grandchildren – Madison, Andrew, Danielle, Connar and Landon; a great great grandson is due in March; and a brother – Dennis (Cindy) Frietas. She is preceded in death by her parents, first husband Robert Atherton, second husband Melton Ray Cole, and brothers-Daniel, Ray and Fritz.
A celebration of life service will take place at noon on Thursday, Oct. 31 at Starks & Menchinger Funeral Home. A time to visit with the family is on from 6:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, and also preceding the service from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Southwest Michigan. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.