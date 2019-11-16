Bill Bloom
Bill Bloom, 87, of Berrien Center passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, with the Rev. Jesse Knox officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by the Stevensville American Legion Post 568. Memorial donations in Bill’s name may be made to Building on God’s Blessings–St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Those wishing to sign Bill’s Memory Book online may do so at www.heritage-chapel.com.
Bill was born Nov. 27, 1931, in Gary, Ind., to Charles and Lois “Molly” (Knight) Bloom. He graduated from high school and attended Purdue University. Bill served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. On Sept. 3, 1966, he married the former Artis Harris in Hobart, Ind. Bill owned and operated A & B Electrical Contractors for more than 40 years, and also built numerous homes in the area as Bill Bloom Builders. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, where he served on the finance committee. In his free time Bill enjoyed flying in his airplane, building and flying RC model airplanes and even built a full-size helicopter in his garage.
Bill is survived by his wife, Artis; his children: Rodney (Amy) Bloom of Eaton, Colo., Amy (Tim) Welch of Merrillville, Ind., Kimberly (Brian) DeQuis of Osceola, Ind., Blake Bloom of Palmer Lake, Colo., Charlene (Rick) Maloney of Punta Gorda, Fla., Steve (Joie) Nitz of Berrien Center and Cheryl (Monte) Miller of Gillette, Wyo.; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and his sister, Rebecca Kali (and husband Roy) of Ely, Minn.
He was preceded in death by his parents.