Bill Michael Purchase, 75, of Lawrence Township was born on Aug. 28, 1944, to Gerald and Genevieve (Kowalski) Purchase, both of whom precede him in passing. Bill, or Mike as he was known by most all whom knew him, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his home.
On June 22, 1974, Bill was united in marriage to the former Sandra Panter. He was formerly employed at Bosch Corporation, was a bee keeper, loved to fish and hunt, just enjoyed being outdoors and loved spending time with his family and friends.