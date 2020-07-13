Billy Jerome Alexander, 63, of Dowagiac died peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
He was born July 9, 1956, in Benton Harbor, to the union of Henry and Mary Alexander. At the age of four months, Billy was stricken with spinal meningitis, which left him hearing and speech impaired. The doctor said he would never walk, but God said different, and he walked until he was almost 50 years old. Billy attended and graduated from Blossomland Learning Center. He worked for Gateway Industries for many years until his health declined. Billy enjoyed going to church and reading his Bible. He had a contagious smile as he was a very happy person. Billy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.