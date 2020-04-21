Bobby Simmons Sr., 72, of Benton Harbor passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home in the care of his family, following a brave battle with cancer.
There was a private family gathering and a graveside service was held at North Shore Memory Gardens in Coloma. A public celebration of life and a gathering of family and friends will be announced and held later this summer. Memorial contributions may be given to the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 96, 2665 Niles Road, St. Joseph, MI 49085 or the UChicago Medicine Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, 5758 S. Maryland Ave., Chicago, IL 60637. Online condolences and live stream at www.PikeFH.com.