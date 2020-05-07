Bonna Jean Vanderlyn was born on July 21, 1931, in Hartford, the daughter of Fred and Vera (Vernon) Modro. Bonna passed away May 5, 2020.
Bonna graduated from Hartford High School as part of the class of 1949. She married Arthur Vanderlyn and together they built, owned and operated the Hartford Harding’s Market. Art passed away on Sept. 15, 1970. She was a member of the Hartford United Methodist Church and a stenographer for the State of Michigan. Loving her community, Bonna was a generous donor to many organizations, including the Hartford Fire Department, Hartford Public Schools, Hartford School Foundation, Hartford United Methodist Church, the American Cancer Society and local humane societies, to name a few. Bonna purchased a fire truck for the Hartford Fire Department, endowed a scholarship fund for Hartford graduates and donated $1.3 million to the Hartford Public Library for building the Arthur and Bonna Vanderlyn Community Center.