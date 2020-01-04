Bonnie Jean (Nutt) Pollitt
Bonnie Jean (Nutt) Pollitt, 85, passed to her rest at home on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, from congestive heart failure.
Born April 14, 1934, in Kadoka, S.D., she was the eldest daughter of Bonnie Berben “Ben” and Arthelda “Toddy” (Howey) Nutt. Six other children were born, all but one surviving into adulthood.
On Aug. 8, 1965, Bonnie married Gordon Wayne Pollitt, in the recently constructed Seminary Chapel at Andrews University in Berrien Springs. They welcomed three children into their home.
Bonnie was an intelligent woman who dearly loved to read. Her favorite book was "Pollyanna"; her favorite author, James Michener. She enjoyed swimming, golf and traveling in the family camper. She loved roses and the color red. Her favorite foods were popcorn and baked chocolate pudding. Bonnie loved game nights and a good laugh. She believed in Jesus and the resurrection; her life verse was Isaiah 41:10.
Bonnie is survived by her children, Kevin Wayne, Shannon Marie and Brendan Ray Pollitt, all of Berrien Springs; her brothers, Quentin Elroy of Thompsonville, Ill., Bruce Elbert of Hinsdale, Ill., and Robert Eldon “Bob” of Sawyer; as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Gordon (Dec. 17, 2002); her sister, Arthelda Montana “Tana”; and brother, Charles Oliver “Chuck”; and an infant sibling.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in the Youth Chapel of Pioneer Memorial Church, Berrien Springs.