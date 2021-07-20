Brandon David Williams, 40, of Galien passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, surrounded by family.
He was born Sept. 6, 1980, to Kathryn (Krumrie) and Bruce David Williams. Brandon graduated from Galien High School in 2000. He worked in construction most of his life. He enjoyed being captain of the high school football team his senior year. He thoroughly loved football and was an avid fan of Michigan, “Go Blue!” He also loved fishing and camping with his brother, Andy, his daughter, Taylin, and his nephews. He and Taylin could often be found mushroom hunting.