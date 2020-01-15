Brandy Marie Sutherland Newton
Brandy Marie Sutherland Newton, 42, of Covert passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at South Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation in South Haven.
She was born Nov. 17, 1977, in Rock Springs, Wyo., to John Sutherland II and Brenda (Snyder) Mezak. Brandy enjoyed and loved her children very much. Creatively minded, she enjoyed crafting, especially with glitter and crocheting. Brandy’s favorite holiday was Christmas.
She is preceded in death by her father, John Sutherland II.
Brandy is survived by her mother, Brenda Mezak, and stepfather, Daniel Mezak Jr.; children: Connor, Benjamin, and Ian Newton of Seattle, Aidan Newton of Kalamazoo, and twin daughters, Briane and Morgan Reed of Covert; and siblings, John (Helen) Sutherland III of Lavale, Md., Rebekah (Dustin) Boley of Paw Paw, Sarah (Derek) Golden of Marshfield, Mo., and Helena Sutherland of Montana.
Private family services have been held. Cremation has taken place at Brandy's request. Memorial contributions may be made in Brandy’s honor to your local women’s shelter or to Van Buren Domestic Violence Coalition, 3030 E. Paw Paw St., Suite 7, Paw Paw, MI 49079.
Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family's online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.