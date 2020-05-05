Brenda S. (Marsh) Ruth, 70, of Buchanan passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Sandy Tobler, in Buchanan, where she had been under the care of Caring Circle-Hospice at Home.
Brenda was born on March 5, 1950, in Niles, to the late Donald and Mary Ellen (Jenkins) Marsh. She was baptized with her daughter, Sandy, on April 2, 2020. Brenda cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. Brenda married her beloved husband, William L. Ruth, on Sept. 24, 1966; he preceded her in death on Oct. 25, 2010. Their 44 years of marriage leaves behind four children: Richard (Amy Lake) Ruth of Buchanan, Sandy (Matthew) Tobler of Buchanan, Tony (Pamela Freeman) Ruth of Woodstock, Ga., and Roger (Christy Cornelius) Ruth of Buchanan. Brenda loved being a grandma to her nine grandchildren: Libby Ruth, Alex Tobler, Anna Tobler, Emily Ruth, Jake Ruth, Edgar DelGado Ruth, Justin Ruth, Andrew Ruth and Jack Ruth.