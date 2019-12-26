Brian Bolin
Brian Leigh Bolin, born March 12, 1955, passed away peacefully in his home in Cedarburg, Wis., on Dec. 15, 2019. Brian fought courageously during a short five-month battle with cancer. He was surrounded by the endless love of his wife, Janet, and three daughters, Rebekah, Brooke and Allison.
Brian is also survived by his parents, Arnie and Marilyn Bolin of Northbrook, Ill.; his brother, Brad of Minneapolis; sister, Gayle of Chicago; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Menzies of Oshkosh, Wis.; nieces: Lana Bolin, Ashley (Bolin) VanHuis, Stephanie Bolin and Leah Bolin; nephews: Marshall Bolin, Jon Frejlich, Scott Frejlich and Max Frejlich; and his devoted mother-in-law, Mary Whitmore of Cedarburg.
He was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Bruce; and lovely niece, Natalie.
Brian attended Benton Harbor High School where he graduated in 1973.
Brian's dedication, devotion and love for his wife and daughters was the driving force of his life. Throughout the years, family vacations included beaches, wilderness camping and several road trips through National Parks. He and Janet enjoyed two trips to Europe with their daughter, Rebekah, along with a special trip to Paris together.
Brian was a fan of all sports, especially those that involved his daughters. He was their biggest fan, coach and supporter as he cheered on hundreds of soccer, tennis and basketball games. Brian also loved good music, especially classic rock, blues and harmonica. Another one of his favorite pastimes was listening to music and attending concerts of his favorite artists.
Truly one of a kind, Brian will be missed by all who knew and loved him. In his honor, we ask that you appreciate the blessings in your life and the moments of the simple joy of family, friends, nature, sunsets and, of course, good tunes.
A celebration of Life will be held at noon on Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Mee-Kwon Golf Course Clubhouse at 6333 W. Bonniwell Road, Mequon, Wis. In lieu of temporary flowers and uncomfortable clothing, we ask that you dress casually and take time each day to rejoice in health and happiness.
Friends may also share a memory or leave a message on the Hartson Funeral Home website: hartsonfuneralhome.com.