Brian Douglas Burke
Brian Douglas Burke, age 61, formerly of Benton Harbor passed away July 9, 2019, in Honolulu, Hawaii, after a 20-year battle with ALS.
Brian graduated from Grace Lutheran School, Benton Harbor High School and Lake Michigan College. He was the owner/operator of Discount Moving in Honolulu.
He is survived by his mother, Cecilia Seabury of Michigan; brother, Mike Burke of Michigan; sisters, Judy Kibbey of California and Katherine O'Connor of Hawaii; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Darrell Burke; and brother, Bruce Burke.
Private interment was held in Crystal Springs Cemetery.
Donations in his memory may be made to the ALS Foundation of Hawaii, 244 Akiohala St., Honolulu, HI 96734 or to Grace Lutheran Church, 404 E. Glenlord Road, St. Joseph, MI 49085.