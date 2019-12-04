Brian M. Bassett
Brian Malcolmson Bassett, 61, of Niles passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Ind.
He was born April 1, 1958, in St. Joseph, to Charles and Marjorie (Baumgardt) Bassett.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 914 Lane Dr., St. Joseph. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Niles Community Health Center, www.cassfamilyclinic.org.
Brian was a Lakeshore High School graduate, class of 1976. From there, he attended Michigan State University for several years. After college, he proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. Brian was a kind, gentle and generous man. He abided by positivity, always seeing the good in people as well as the circumstances surrounding him.
Brian will be dearly missed by his sisters, Marsha (Mike Simpson) Thornton and Paula (Mike) Durren; many nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ron Bassett-Smith and Jeffrey Bassett; and his parents.