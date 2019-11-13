Brian Warner Simpson
Brian Warner Simpson, 60, of Hartford, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Pastor Doug Cuthbert and Pastor Scott Stambaugh officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Brian was born on March 14, 1959, to Warner “Red” and Louise (Irwin) Simpson, in St. Francis Hospital, Blue Island, Ill. He graduated from T. F. South High School in Lansing, Ill., in 1977. He then attended an auto body trade school before working for Ridgeway Chevy in Illinois. In September of 1993, Brian purchased St. Joe Auto Body, which he has owned and managed for the past 26 years. On Oct. 16, 1993, Brian married the love of his life, Shelly Sweet, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hartford. In July of 1998, the pride and joy of his life, his son, Matthew, was born.
Brian has always had a passion for cars. Growing up, he restored his own muscle cars and drag raced most of his life. He enjoyed coaching and playing both hockey and baseball. Brian enjoyed cheering on the Chicago Blackhawks, Cubs and Bears. He is a very proud Michigan State University Dad. He also enjoyed working in his gardens and taking care of the birds. Brian was a very kind and caring person. He never missed his morning prayer, and he would pray for everyone and anyone. Most of all, he loved to spend time breaking bread with his family and friends, including his beloved dogs.
Brian is survived by his wife, Shelly Simpson of Hartford; son, Matthew Warner Simpson of Hartford; mother, Louise Simpson; sister, Carla (John) Helsel of Palos Heights, Ill.; nieces and nephews: John Matthew, Rachel, Hannah, Sherri and Jessie, all of Illinois; and nieces, Emily and Autumn of Hartford.
Brian was preceded in death by his father, Red Simpson; brother, Marc Simpson; and nephew, Luke Helsel.