Brionna A. Capozio
Brionna A. Capozio, 24, of Coloma passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at her home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Monday, July 22, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Father Arul Lazar officiating. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens in Coloma. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service on Monday, July 22, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Those wishing to sign Brionna’s Memory Book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Brionna was born on Sept. 30, 1994, in St. Joseph, to Lisa Masso and Joe Capozio. She graduated from Watervliet High School and continued her education at Southwestern Michigan College, and upon completion was accepted into Columbia College in Chicago. She studied music and business with the hope of someday managing a musical group. Brionna worked for Whirlpool Corporation, where she was a mentor and training coach for the call center. Her love of music was never far away, as she loved to listen to all kinds of music and could frequently be heard singing. One of her hobbies was makeup – she loved trying new ideas and helping others to look beautiful. Brionna always put other before herself!
Brionna is survived by her parents, Lisa Masso and Joe Capozio; brother, Lino Capozio; significant other, Nichole Colorite; aunts: Gina Yingling, Donna Veverka, Teresa (Ignacio) Capozio-Espino, Tina Workman and Eulah Whitaker; grandmother, Darlene Capozio; nephew, Jayden Talbot; niece, Keara Shannon; and numerous cousins.