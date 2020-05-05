Brittany Gerschoffer, 30, of Stevensville passed away May 1, 2020, in Benton Harbor.
A Graveside Service will be held at noon on Thursday, May 7, at Hickory Bluff Cemetery in Stevensville, with Pastor Chris Spitters officiating. Please bring a chair if needed. In lieu of flowers, a trust account for Brittany’s daughters has been set up at Edgewater Bank. Support for the beneficiaries may be made in care of Zeb Deitrich. Those wishing to share a memory of Brittany online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.