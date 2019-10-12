Browney Shearer
Browney Shearer, 97, of Coloma passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Whitcomb Towers in St. Joseph.
Services celebrating his life will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home in Coloma, where visitation will be from noon until the time of the service. Burial with military honors will follow in Coloma Cemetery. Donations in memory of Browney may be made to Coloma United Methodist Church, of which he was a member, or the North Berrien Military Rites Team. Those wishing to leave an online message of remembrance may do so at www.duffieldpastrick.com.
Browney was born March 29, 1922, in Wilburn, Ark., to Lawrence and Theodosa (Ramsey) Shearer. In addition to being a member of the Coloma United Methodist Church, he was a life member of the Coloma Masonic Lodge, #162 and Scottish Rite. He retired from Whirlpool Corporation in 1985 after 37 years of service. He was also a World War II veteran, serving in the U.S. Army from 1942 to 1945.
Survivors include: one son, Bill (Kathy) Shearer of Asheville, N.C.; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Browney was preceded in death by his wife, Florence, whom he married Aug. 15, 1942; a son, John Shearer; his sister; and a brother.