Bruce David Skiver
Bruce David Skiver, 48, of Three Oaks passed away at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at The Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman. Friends may meet with the family beginning at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Final resting place will be in Ruggles Cemetery, Baroda. Send flowers to the family and online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Bruce was born April 30, 1971, in St. Joseph, the son of Allen Eugene and the late Joyce Helen (Kolberg) Skiver. He was a graduate of Lakeshore High School and served in the United States Army. Bruce was an avid reader and enjoyed following the Chicago Cubs.
Survivors include his son, Christian Skiver (and his mother, Candace Scholl); father, Allen Skiver; bothers, Allen (Christine) Skiver Jr. and Daniel (Holly) Skiver; and nieces and nephews, Breanna and Katelyn Green, Bethany, Daniel and Brynlee Skiver and Nicole Hertzler.
Bruce was also preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Skiver in 2014.