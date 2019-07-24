Bruce Frederick Schramm
Bruce passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, after a courageous battle with acute myeloid leukemia.
He was born on June 16, 1952, in Benton Harbor, to his parents, Norman and Donna (Boerma) Schramm. Bruce graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1970. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served his country during the Vietnam war era. Upon returning to the St. Joseph area, he worked at Mac Engineering and later began driving for various freight companies, retiring in June 2009 with 25 years of service with the Teamsters out of the USF Holland Terminal in South Bend, Ind.
On Oct. 29, 1994, he married Donna Appel in Coloma. Bruce loved his wife, son and family and the many close friends he made over the years. In his younger years he played a lot of baseball, loved to fish and hunt and competed nationally in archery. In his later years, he enjoyed vacationing with his wife and their friends in Mexico, the game of golf and wintering in Florida.
Besides his wife, Donna, he is survived by his son, Adam (Erin) Schramm; mother, Donna Mertin of St. Joseph; brothers, Dave Schramm and Martin (Beth Kraft) Schramm; and a sister, Sandy (Roger) Sullivan. Other survivors include his sisters-in-law, Carol (Fred) Reeves and Laurie Appel (Mike Zilo), both of Coloma; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and two godchildren, Kiersten and Bryan Ashenbremer of Lowell, Mich.
He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Schramm; his grandparents, Fred and Dalila Schramm and Vern and Eva Clayton; and by his in-laws, Rudy and Evelyn Appel.
Per his wishes, no visitation or funeral services will be held. Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home in Coloma is in charge of arrangements. Memorials in Bruce's memory may be made to the donor's choice. Those wishing to leave a message or share a memory with the family online may do so at www.duffieldpastrick.com.